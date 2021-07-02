Dionne Warwick is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Britney Spears.

Warwick took to Twitter this week to share a video about Spears’ much-talked about conservatorship.

The singer recently spoke about her “abusive” situation, claiming she wasn’t allowed to get married or have more kids.

This has been on my heart. I wanted to take a moment to vocalize my full support for Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/nJxJk2TGvW — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 30, 2021

Warwick shared, “My heart goes out to Britney Spears, it really does. I feel her pain. How in the world could anyone endure what she has been enduring: 13 years of bondage, because that’s exactly what it is. The who, what, when, where, how, and why’s, not giving her an opportunity to express that on her own.

“Do you realize the amount of work this young lady puts in to bring you joy? Remembering all those verses to the songs she has to sing, the combination of the dances she has to do, getting up at the crack of dawn to do exercises to getting her body and keeping it in shape to make you feel good. And we feel she is not able to have that kind of joy and feel good to herself? How fair is that?

“Bondage is not something 2021 should even recognize. She has the wherewithal [to say] how she wants to live, where she wants to live, and with whom she wants to live. Give her back her rights, give her back her life, set her free,” she added.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea Claims Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Made Her Sign An NDA Before Their BBMAs Performance: ‘This Is Not Right At All’

The likes of Christina Aguilera, Iggy Azalea and Stephen Colbert have also voiced their support for Spears following her shocking testimony last month.

It was revealed this week that the judge in Spears’ conservatorship case had denied her request to remove her father Jamie as conservator of her estate.

Jamie has filed legal documents, obtained by ET Canada, claiming he hasn’t had any involvement in his daughter’s personal conservatorship for nearly two years “and has no intention of serving in that role again.”

He insisted the blame for things like the musician stating she’s not allowed to get married or have kids lies with her current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery.