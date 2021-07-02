Iggy Azalea’s latest single is a hot one.

On Friday, the rapper released “I Am The Stripclub”, along with a new music video for the single.

The video features Azalea showing off some of her sultriest dance moves at a club in the back of a moving trailer, and in a leather outfit on the back of a motorcycle.

“Don’t need dark rooms / I am the strip club / Don’t need red lights / I am the strip club / I do the lap dance,” Azalea raps on the track. “I ride the pole up / I am the, the strip club.”

On Instagram Azalea wrote of the song, “This is my art, it makes me happy creating it and gives me purpose – So I hope someone is out this weekend dancing to this song!”