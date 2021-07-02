Ed Sheeran has been earning praise for his single “Bad Habits” and the vampire-themed video that accompanies it, but a new behind-the-scenes featurette chronicling the making of the music video demonstrates Sheeran unleashing his inner action hero for some daring stunts.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Returns With ‘Bad Habits’ After Extended Break

“This was a lot of fun to shoot, apart from the jumping off a building bit x,” Sheeran wrote in a tweet to tease the new video about what went into creating the “Bad Habits” video.

Behind the scenes from the Bad Habits music video up on my youtube channel, this was a lot of fun to shoot, apart from the jumping off a building bit xhttps://t.co/XdFXVp8tik

Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram #BadHabits pic.twitter.com/0lHHpGNQeZ — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 2, 2021

The video begins with Sheeran, wearing his pink suit, joined by some other actors as they appear to take flight while suspended from wires, followed by a look at Sheeran in the makeup chair getting his vampire fangs applied and his ginger hair spiked up.

“I’m just really enjoying working with Dave because I have never, ever looked like this before,” Sheeran says of the vampire look In the video, directed by Dave Meyers.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Says Being A Father Opened Up ‘A Pool Of Love’ He Didn’t Know Existed, Talks New Single ‘Bad Habits’

Then there’s Sheeran’s big stunt, leaping off the roof of a building and landing on his feet (accomplished with the assistance of a harness, wire and mat).

Here’s what Sheeran told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about “Bad Habits”, and why it may not have made it onto his new album had it not been for his wife, Cherry Seaborn.