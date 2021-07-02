Gisele Bündchen’s kids are definitely following in her footsteps.

The supermodel shared some adorable photos on Instagram Thursday, showing Vivian, 8, and Benjamin, 11, cuddling a live chicken.

Bündchen put the recent pics side-by-side with some of her as a kid, also cuddling a chicken.

She captioned the photos, “I think we have something in common. Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.) #tbt.”

Bündchen’s husband of 12 years, Tom Brady, was among those commenting on the snaps, saying: “So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️”

Credit: Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Many pointed out how similar Vivian looked to her mom at that age.

Brady regularly gushes about his other half, with him recently saying of their long marriage during an interview with “Good Morning America”: “I give her a lot of credit for that. She is the one that supports the family and makes sacrifice. She brings out the best version of me.”