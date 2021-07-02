Family is what it’s all about for Pierce Brosnan.

The “False Positive” star is on the new cover of Gentleman’s Journal, and in the issue he candidly opens up about finding value in family.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Weighs In On Next James Bond, Says Idris Elba Would Be ‘Magnificent’

“I cherish family very much. I cherish being a father,” he says, according to The Daily Mail. “I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family.”

“There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition,” the 68-year-old continues.

“So I value and love the family. Keely [Shaye Smith, his wife] is the most amazing mother and woman,” Brosnan says, “I’ve watched her grow up over 27 years, watched our life together just blossom and grow. And there are still many more dreams to be had.”

Brosnan and Smith share two sons. The former James Bond actor also has a son, Sean, along with an adopted son, Chris, from his marriage to late wife Cassandra Harris. He also adopted Harris’ daughter Charlotte, who also passed away in 2013.

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan Says Joining John Lee’s Thriller ‘False Positive’ Was An ‘Easy’ Yes

Talking about his experience during the coronavirus pandemic, Brosnan says, “Last summer was also actually a great summer. Ironically. Because we were in lockdown on the island. I painted, I gardened, I swam. And we did that every day. And Keely cooked meals and we took walks.

“But all of this amidst the terrible pandemic and this font of anxiety that people lived with every day — this acute awareness of suffering and pain,” he adds. “I lost two friends to Covid. Dear, dear friends. And yet, we were in this kind of idyllic landscape. So it wasn’t until afterwards, really, that we felt as though we’d had this amazing summer. I feel gratitude to have had that in my life.”