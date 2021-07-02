Click to share this via email

Billy Ray Cyrus is welcoming a new member of his extended family.

On Thursday, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself cradling his newborn grandson.

“Papaw Cyrus holding Bear Chance Cyrus. Or…. is He holding me ?” he wrote in the caption, adding “Probably both are accurate assessments!!! Thanking God for all my blessings. Amen.”

Bear is the the first child of the singer’s son, Braison Cyrus, and wife Stella McBride Cyrus.

The couple announced Bear’s birth a few weeks back, in an Instagram post on June 11.