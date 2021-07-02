Click to share this via email

YouTuber Madilyn Bailey is among the contestants wowing the “America’s Got Talent” judges on an upcoming episode of the show.

The “AGT” YouTube shared a sneak peek of Bailey’s audition, with her belting out an original song entirely made up of hate comments left on her account.

Simon Cowell said after the performance, “That was clever,” as Howie Mandel added: “I like it!”

Madilyn Bailey on “AGT”. Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC

This isn’t Bailey’s first brush with fame, with her already having millions of views on TikTok and YouTube.

Her 2012 cover of “Titanium” has over 114 million views, with her YouTube channel having over 1.1 billion views in total and 8.48 million subscribers.

She’s also posted clips of her singing songs made up of hate comments on her TikTok before.

