Imagine Dragons has just dropped a new song, the third single so far to be released from the band’s forthcoming album Mercury — Act 1.

The new single, “Wrecked”, is accompanied by a lyric video featuring poignant black-and-white animation that illustrates the emotional nature of the lyrics.

Written by frontman Dan Reynolds, the deeply personal song was inspired by his sister-in-law Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who lost her battle with cancer in 2019.

“She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express,” Reynolds said of his late sister-in-law in a statement accompanying the new single.

“I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way,” he continued. “It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same. This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

Mercury – Act 1 is set to be released on Sept. 3.