The road to recovery has made Cheryl Burke that much more powerful.

On Friday, the “Dancing with the Stars” winner opened up about her struggles with sobriety and her YouTube video addressing alcohol addiction.

“It is extremely powerful to be able to confess and to do so before anything god forbid I relapsed,” she said of the YouTube video. “I just needed something more to help me feel like I am not alone.”

Burke also talked about going to her first AA meeting the day before.

“I knew that if I didn’t take that step forward to be a part of AA, I don’t know if i’d be sitting here today with you,” she explained, adding of her hesitation to go to a meeting, “I deal with a lot of social anxiety but I realized that I needed to be able to hear other peoples’ stories, other people who struggle with alcoholism and addiction”

She also says that every day she doesn’t take a drink is an accomplishment for her.

“Normally I would drink before any major red carpet event or anything to do with public appearances. I would drink before an interview like this,” Burke says.