Colman Domingo is opening up on why a starring role in Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” appealed to him.

The film, which was directed by DaCosta and co-written by Jordan Peele, is a sequel to the 1992 horror film and stars Domingo opposite Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris. But the “conscious” decision never to depict the brutalization of its Black characters helped the “Fear The Walking Dead” actor’s, 51, decision to join the project.

“[Focusing only on Black trauma] perpetuates a narrative — that’s the only way that the world sees us, as being abused and victimized,” Domingo told the New York Times.

Adding, “I love what Nia DaCosta has done in ‘Candyman,’ which is that you never see any of the trauma onscreen. You never see a Black body being brutalized.”

He later admitted that he’s “a little exhausted with stories that are focused on Black trauma.”

Colman also noted that only white characters in the film are shown being brutalized was a “very conscious” decision.

“Candyman” is described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 original that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighbourhood where the legend began.

The flick hits big screens on Aug. 27.