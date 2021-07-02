Lil’ Kim is firing back after 50 Cent mocked her BET Awards look.

The rapper compared her white ensemble to an owl, posting a meme on Instagram.

He wrote alongside the images, “Who did this s**t, 👀this ain’t right.”

Lil’ Kim noticed the post and responded, also sharing the meme.

She wrote, “😂😂The accuracy 😭😭 Hilarious 😂 I ain’t bothered not one bit. My family & friends more mad than me. 😂”

“S**t like this don’t move me one way or another,” Lil’ Kim added, writing that she’s still a “bad b***h.”

The musician claimed 50 was still upset about her previously turning him down.

She went on, “@50cent I see u still in ur feels about that dinner date u asked me on that I had to turn down. Let it go u have a beautiful girlfriend, I have a loving husband. Let it go.”

Lil’ Kim also told anyone insulting her husband Mr. Papers: “All y’all can go to hell. Not Respectfully.”

She continued, “50cent, I address that situation all in my book coming in November. Make sure you go get it. Pre-orders available now.

“Be Blessed every one, stay positive.✨”

50 and Lil’ Kim, who collaborated for her 2003 hit “Magic Stick”, have an ongoing feud.

She told the Associated Press back in 2005: “I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore… violent,” Today reported.

“And I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message, you know what I mean? I think he promotes it.”

When asked about the beef between the two, Lil’ Kim said: “How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that’s just not cool.”