Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” would love to see the show explore the current drama involving Princes Harry & William, to say nothing of the controversies surrounding the Duchess of Sussex, but that won’t be happening.

The series’ sixth and final season will take the story of Queen Elizabeth II into the early 2000s, but not beyond, and series creator Peter Morgan has a very sound reason for that.

“Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” series producer Suzanne Mackie said in an interview with Broadcast.

“I think he’s [Peter] always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that,” she explained.

“We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that, and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way,” Mackie added.