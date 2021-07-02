Filming love scenes isn’t much fun.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Rob Lowe looks back on shooting his steamy sex scene with Demi Moore in the 1986 film “About Last Night”.

“In those days, there was a sex scene in every movie,” Lowe laughs. “Every script I used to get, I would go to page 73, because that always where the sex scene was! It didn’t matter if it was a movie about priests and nuns, on page 73 there was going to be a sex scene. Today, you’d watch 17 movies and never see people with their clothes off unless [the movie] is about that.”

Despite the prevalence of sex scenes at the time, actually shooting them wasn’t all that much fun for the people involved.

“They’re not fun,” Lowe declares. “They’re not a hall pass, as much as you would like it to be. They’re very technical, and usually. very boring. I don’t know if you’ve had to kiss anybody for eight hours straight — it’s not fun! It’s not all your bargain for.”

Thankfully, the scene in “About Last Night” was made easy because of the bond Lowe and Moore had forged while working together previously.

“We’d just done ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ together, so I thought it would be fun to unite with someone different,” he says. “But I’m really, really glad it was Demi, and that other people made that decision. We were friendly and we were comfortable [with each other], and that’s the key to doing any love scene or any nude scene in particular.”