Missy Elliott is celebrating her 50th birthday, and the legendary rap artist will be driving away in style thanks to an amazing birthday gift from her mother.

On Friday, the “Work It” rapper shared a video on Twitter showcasing her mom’s gift: a custom Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, shiny black with neon-green trim.

“This is my birthday gift,” Elliott says, off-camera, as she films her new ride. “From my mother to me. She says I work so, so hard, so she bought me a Lambo SVJ Roadster…”

Meanwhile, Elliott’s mom wasn’t the only one to celebrate her birthday; check out birthday wishes sent from such stars as Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, Timbaland and more.