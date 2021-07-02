Missy Elliott is celebrating her 50th birthday, and the legendary rap artist will be driving away in style thanks to an amazing birthday gift from her mother.

On Friday, the “Work It” rapper shared a video on Twitter showcasing her mom’s gift: a custom Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, shiny black with neon-green trim.

“This is my birthday gift,” Elliott says, off-camera, as she films her new ride. “From my mother to me. She says I work so, so hard, so she bought me a Lambo SVJ Roadster…”

Thank you mommy 4 my BDAY gift she got me a SVJ Lambo roadster she said I work so hard🖤💚🔥🙌🏾 I have been in the industry over 25 yrs and only had 3 vacations🙀 but this BDAY is Amazing & I Thank y’all for my BDAY wishes I LOVE YALL #Supafriends and Bloggers💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/RLVPpvA9QC — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Elliott’s mom wasn’t the only one to celebrate her birthday; check out birthday wishes sent from such stars as Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, Timbaland and more.

Wannna everybody to wish my sister @MissyElliott happy birthday 🎊🎁 listen I ❤️❤️❤️ you there wouldn’t be no Timbo without Missy period !!!!!! May god blesss the most beautiful person n the world 🖤 missy pic.twitter.com/9XZ3DL4GfO — Timbaland (@Timbaland) July 1, 2021

HAPPY BDAY 2 THE ICON THE GOAT THE REASON I DO 3 PART HARMONY, MY FRIEND @MissyElliott . LOVE U &THANK U FOR ALWAYS BELIEVING IN ME. U MEAN SO MUCH TO THE CULTURE N EVEN MORE 2 THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW U PERSONALLY. HOPE U HAV A WONDERFUL DAY! pic.twitter.com/ac4tPOQK4y — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) July 1, 2021

Sending so much luv to u today Jack! 😘😘😘 @MissyElliott pic.twitter.com/ILyNtkmhes — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) July 1, 2021