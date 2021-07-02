Jamie Lynn Spears received death threats for not speaking up soon enough about her sister Britney’s conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story Friday to post: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. – JLS.”

Jamie Lynn shares daughters Maddie, 13, with ex-fiancé Case Aldridge, and Ivey Joan, three, with current husband Jamie Watson.

Credit: Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears

The actress’ latest post comes after she said she hadn’t spoken up sooner because “it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do” until Britney had had her say.

Explaining she’s only ever “loved, adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn added, “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” she said, referencing Britney’s shocking claims that she’s not allowed to get married or have any more kids.

She continued: “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

