When “FBI: Most Wanted” returns to the Global lineup in the fall, the series will be minus Nathaniel Arcand, who played Special Agent Clinton Skye.

Arcand’s character had been absent from the second half of the previous season, last seen in a December 2020 episode, leading to speculation that he’d quietly parted ways with the show.

Last month, the Canadian actor shared a photo of himself as Skye in an Instagram post.

“Moving On. Moving Forward. Don’t Look Back,” Arcand wrote in the caption, adding, “Must Say Bye. Bye.”

On July 2, Deadline reported that CBS confirmed Arcand’s exit from the show.

Prior to “FBI: Most Wanted”, Arcand appeared in such Canadian-made TV series as “North of 60”, “Blackstone”, “Heartland” and “Murdoch Mysteries”.

Arcand will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Apple Studios’ film “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.