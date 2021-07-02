Tabitha Brown has a few words for Wendy Williams.

On Thursday’s “The Wendy Williams Show”, the TV host went in on Brown for revealing that she he now successful enough in Hollywood to allow her husband to retire from his job.

“I was married to one of those,” Williams said, referring to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. “‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out? I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment.”

She continued, “They may invest in stuff and lose the money. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.'” But Brown wasn’t going to let Williams talk her down that way, taking to Instagram with a video response.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQye9T5nIjb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry,” the “Chi” actress said. “But listen, let me tell you this: twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together.”

Brown continued, “I was his dog in the fight and he believed in me and we did it together for the last 15 years,” she said. “I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry.

“However, God has blessed me,” she said. “I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass.”

The actress also shared her hopes that Williams finds someone new who will treat her better than Hunter, who she split from in 2019 after she said he cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman.

“I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness,” Brown said. “I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”