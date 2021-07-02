Click to share this via email

Kelsea Ballerini put a unique spin on one of Fleetwood Mac’s most iconic tracks during CMT’s new cover song edition of “Campfire Sessions”.

The 27-year-old country superstar performed a captivating rendition of the band’s 1977 hit “Dreams”.

The song recently went viral thanks to a TikTok trend that saw people skateboarding while singing along to the lyrics.

CMT’s new series Campfire Sessions featured artists performing intimate acoustic versions of cover songs

Trisha Yearwood, Lady A and Kane Brown were among the other artists who took part in the special hour-long episode of “Campfire Sessions” on July 1.

Elsewhere, Ballerini recently strolled into “Sesame Street” for a special song about family.