Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A TikTok user named Lisa Tranel is making people do a double take thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.

Tranel quickly went viral after sharing a video of herself doing an impression of the actress as Rachel Green in “Friends”.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Realize How Tough Matthew Perry Was On Himself During ‘Friends’ Until Reunion Special

RELATED: Natalie Imbruglia Reacts To Her Ex David Schwimmer’s ‘Crush’ On Jennifer Aniston: ‘It Was A Long Time Ago’

“I want to quit,” lip-syncs Tranel. “But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow Talk Fighting Together For Equal Pay On ‘Friends’

The video has already been amassed over 300K likes.

Tranel looks so similar to the “Morning Show” star that her TikTok bio reads, “Not Jennifer Aniston.”