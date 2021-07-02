Jessie Cave struggled with body image after wrapping “Harry Potter”.

In a candid interview with the U.K. newspaper The Independent, the actress, 34, who starred as Lavender Brown in the beloved fantasy series, opened up about being treated differently after putting on weight.

Shortly after making her debut in the 2009 installment, “Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince”, Brown admitted she struggled with her weight, explaining, “I gained a lot of weight after doing ‘Harry Potter’, just because I wasn’t starving myself… And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

After others started to notice, Cave said she felt like she “was treated like a different species.”

“It was horrible,” she explained. “It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size 8 [size 6 in the United States]. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12 [size 10 in the United States]. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience.”

And the experience has continued to have an impact on Cave’s mental health.

“But you get a bit bigger, or you’re not as relevant, and it goes off, and you have to make your way in the dark,” she said. “I definitely felt invisible when I gained a little bit of weight. And since then, it’s made me have weird issues with weight and work. And it’s so f–ked up, but it’s just how it is. Women have to deal with that all the time.”

Since her time on “Harry Potter”, Cave has launched a podcast, “We Can’t Talk About That Right Now”, wrote a novel, Sunset, and welcomed two children, Donnie and Abraham with longtime partner, Alfie Brown.