Every consideration was made when designing the costumes for “Loki”.

In a post on Instagram, star Sophia Di Martino revealed that the show’s costume designer Christine Wada designed her character’s outfit especially for breastfeeding.

RELATED: ‘The Simpsons’ Meets Marvel In ‘The Good, The Bart, & The Loki’ On Disney+

Alongside a photo of how the costume works, Di Martino wrote that Wada “had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free Elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes.”

“It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent,” the actress added. “I’m forever grateful.”

She also threw in hashtags to “#supportworkingmoms.”

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Controls The Cue Cards In Hilarious New ‘Loki’ Featurette

In an interview earlier this year with Variety, Di Martino discussed auditioning for “Loki” while pregnant.

“I did an audition tape with a very short scene. I wasn’t asked to do it again, and I couldn’t meet anyone because I was heavily pregnant at the time and I couldn’t travel,” she recalled. “[Co-star] Tom [Hiddleston] was in the U.S., everyone else was in the U.S. so we didn’t get to screen test or anything. So I just got the job on the back of this tape, which never happens, and especially with a job like this. It was extremely quick and quite surprising to all involved.”