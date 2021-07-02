“Gossip Girl” EP Joshua Safran is revealing how the show almost had a completely different ending.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast Safran explained why Nate was originally supposed to be Gossip Girl.

RELATED: Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson Discuss Starring In The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot And What It’s Like Dealing With All The Attention

“It was Nate. It was Nate until the day I left,” admitted Safran, who left before the final season to work on “Smash”.

“I think we all came to the conclusion that it might be Nate by the end of Season 4, and then we spent Season 5 teeing it up,” he continued. “If you watch it, there are many clues to it being Nate. But I also think weirdly, in noir fashion, it’s great that we dropped a red herring. But it wasn’t as organic as Dan.”

RELATED: Kristen Bell Talks Getting Back Into Character As ‘Gossip Girl’

Explaining why producers chose Dan instead, he continued, “With Dan, it makes sense because he wanted to find a way in; but with Nate, it was because he’d never sent anything in to’Gossip Girl, and if it had been Nate, it was based on this idea that he’d felt so guilty for sleeping with Serena that he had to create an alter ego to bring us all to it.”

RELATED: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Gets Spicy First Trailer

Elsewhere, the stars of the new “Gossip Girl” reboot recently opened up about dealing with the attention they’ve received because of the new show.