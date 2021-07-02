The upcoming competition show “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” has literally gone down the toilet.

Production on the NBC show was shut down last month after an outbreak of giardiasis caused multiple cases of “awful explosive diarrhea,” The Wrap reported.

According to the report, 65% of the $18 million show’s staff were infected by giardia, forcing production to stall after seven weeks of shooting, with just five days left to go.

Originally planned to have a post-Olympics debut on August 8 on the network, the show has now been pulled from that slot as the studio decides how to proceed.

“The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to stop production of ‘Ultimate Slip ’N Slide’ at the current location,” Universal Television Alternative Studio said in a statement last month. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”

The Wrap also reported that while testing around the shooting location’s well, pond, slide pool, water truck and restrooms all came back negative, giardia was found in the dirt around the massive 65-foot yellow slip ‘n slide.