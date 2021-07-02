Among the many roles that Megan Fox has played onscreen, portraying a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed by a demonic succubus and murders her male classmates in “Jennifer’s Body” is a tough one to top.

In a new interview with the Washington Post, Fox shared her belief that the time is right for a sequel.

“‘Jennifer’s Body’ is iconic, and I love that movie,” Fox said, but admitted that all the stars needed to align. “I didn’t want to do that movie an injustice by doing something that was similar but not as good.”

Added Fox: “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

When it was released in 2009, “Jennifer’s Body” took a beating from critics (“Critically everyone s**t on it,” Fox recalled), yet in the ensuing years it’s become a cult classic.

“This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that,” she said.

One unexpected downside from the movie came when filmgoers began to relate Fox to the character she was playing.

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” Fox said. “And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see me in a different way.”

Looking to the future, Fox said she could see herself in a Marvel or DC superhero movie as she casts around for more challenging roles.

“I want to grow into myself as an actor. I feel like I spent a lot of years not doing that because I sort of checked out from Hollywood. Now I’m ready to grow into myself,” she continued.