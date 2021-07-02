Click to share this via email

Zendaya and Tom Holland could be finally confirming those long-running romance rumours.

In photos obtained by PageSix, the couple, who first met while co-starring in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, shared a passionate kiss inside a car. The steamy makeout comes after years of denying their romance.

Other photos showed the pair packing things into a car before Holland hopped in the driver’s seat.

The “Malcolm & Marie” actress, 24, wore a halter-style white crop top, green bottoms and hoop earrings while the “Cherry” star, 25, donned a white t-shirt, a flannel and shorts.

Later on, Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, was also spotted with the couple.

ET Canada has reached out to both reps for comment.

Rumours surrounding the couple began after they co-starred in the 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

While addressing the online chatter, both have continued to deny the romance.

However, despite the rumours both Holland and Zendaya were spotted with other people. Holland was photographed holding hands with Olivia Bolton while Zendaya got cozy with her “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi.