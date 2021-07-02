Toby Keith has released a poignant new single to mark the fourth of July.

In “Happy Birthday America (whatever’s left of you)”, the country music star laments the current state of his country.

RELATED: Toby Keith Praises Fan’s TikTok Cover Of ‘You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This’

“Seems like everybody’s p****n’ on the red, white and blue,” sings the 59-year-old artist.

“Without the helping hand of God your days are numbered, my old friend,” the song goes on. “We’re sure gonna miss you, girl, you were the best that’s ever been.”

RELATED: Toby Keith And Ricky Skaggs Awarded National Medal Of The Arts From Donald Trump

Keith debuted the song while appearing on Fox News on Friday, July 2.

Explaining how he came up with the lyrics while enjoying fireworks on the back of a boat in July 2020, he recalled, “It had been a screwed up 18 months. I was seeing both sides having concern over the end of democracy. We’ve fought and divided almost to the point it’s only about power and winning.”

He continued, “Charlie Daniels had a song saying ‘God save us all from religion’. And I’m thinking, ‘God save us all from politicians.'”

RELATED: Toby Keith Honours Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid With Acoustic Cover Of ‘Flowers On The Wall’

Keith added, “I live in the heartland and it just feels like everybody you talk to has the same worries. It just feels like the politicians aren’t getting the job done on either side and it just feels like the democracy is in danger.”