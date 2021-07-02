During his year-long hiatus from music, Ed Sheeran had a number of ideas of how to occupy his downtime.

The singer, 30, joined “Harry Potter” alums James and Oliver Phelps on their podcast, “Normal Not Normal”, with his manager Stuart Camp and admitted Camp regularly had to talk him out of doing wild and crazy things.

“Musical stuff I never get talked down from,” he said, adding, “Stu, what’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve talked me down from recently?”

Stu joked, “There’s too many!”

“Usually moving places,” Sheeran later admitted.

Camp then recalled: “‘I’m gonna buy an island here’. Or ‘I’ve had enough, me and Cherry [Seaborn, Sheeran’s wife] are emigrating to Ghana for three years.’ Stuff like that. You’ll get the odd thing like that and I go, ‘Yes dear.’ You sort of let the idea percolate and it’ll kill itself eventually.”

Sheeran continued, “I sent Stuart this uninhabited island in Ireland that you’re not even allowed to build a house on and I was like, ‘I think this is a good idea! I think I’m going to buy this and move here!’”

Instead, Sheeran focused on music and released “Bad Habits” last month and is gearing up to release an accompanying album later this year.