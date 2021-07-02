James Charles has broken his YouTube silence.

On Friday, July 2, the social media star took to the video sharing platform to post his first video in months.

“Hi Sisters, long time no see. After a lot of self reflection and many conversations with friends, family, role models in my industry, and professionals, I’ve come to terms with several issues I’ve been ignoring for a long time now,” he wrote in the video’s description.

“In today’s video, I wanted to have an honest conversation and hope to answer some questions, share my progress and talk about what I’ve been up to over the past couple of months with anyone who wants to listen.”

The vlogger’s hiatus followed accusations of sexual misconduct that were made against him by minors.

In a video posted on April 1, Charles said he would be taking “accountability for my actions.”

Charles claimed he was under the belief that the people he interacted with were 18, but only found out later they weren’t.