Twitter is not impressed with Gordon Ramsay’s attempt to “elevate” the classic Puerto Rican pegao.

The celebrity chef shared his take on the popular food during an episode of his YouTube series, “Scrambled: On the Road”, but was soon met with backlash.

Pegao is a Puerto Rican culinary term that refers to the crispy rice that cooks around the edge and bottom of the pot but in the clip, Ramsay referred to pegao as a “Puerto Rican crispy rice dish,” to the dismay of many Twitter users.

According to Reina Gascon-Lopez, who spoke with Today, pegao is not a dish itself but more of a technique that belongs in many Puerto Rican recipes.

“What’s most problematic here is that with the reach and size of his audience, his fans are going to take what he says at face value, even when a dish is incorrectly named and/or executed,” she told the publication.

“We love you Gordon Ramsay but what the hell was that?” one commenter wrote. “Gordon, that is NOT ‘pegao’… Still, thanks for the visit and for sharing your ‘INVENTION’ with us and the world.”

Another added, “Gordon literally made up a ‘Puerto Rican’ dish, that’s not my grandmother’s pegao my guy, but we appreciate the love.”

this isn’t pegao this is a hate crime pic.twitter.com/aL2pnNIVz0 — Muñeca_Dañá (@AntillanaSoy) June 28, 2021

Today also reports the video was originally titled “Can Gordon Ramsay Elevate a Puerto Rican Rice Dish?” but has since been changed to “Can Gordon Ramsay Make a Puerto Rican Crispy Rice Dish?”