Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ 6-year-old daughter James is already a talented photographer.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Friday to share a collage of photos, including one taken by the celebrity couple’s eldest child.

“You wouldn’t be the first renegade to need somebody 🌹,” she captioned the post.

The collage includes a photo of Swift wearing a white dress and holding up a piece of cloth.

“Collage by @grahamtlbrtfoto. Photo by James Reynolds,” she added.

The Grammy-winning singer released a new collab, “Renegade”, with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon on Thursday.

It’s the latest single from Vernon and Dessner’s Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, with Swift, Fleet Foxes and more.