Grimes is giving fans a little insight into her upcoming album.

Ever since the singer, 33, teased a new album and a new single back in January, fans have been asking what to “vibez” except for the highly anticipated record.

According to Grimes, “It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the A.I. creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines.”

She continued, “As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously – ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful superintelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll A.I. puppets to wreak havoc. DARK MATTER – her lead A.I. demon – enters basically as the ‘black swan’ to Claire De Lune – but in the end they fall into a lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully Ai beings in this universe.”

She concluded, “It goes on but that’s where the first part of the story stops.”

Despite spilling all the details surrounding the album, Grimes did not reveal a release date.

The upcoming project is a follow-up to last year’s Miss Anthropocene.