William Shatner is speaking out against a comment made by the editor-in-chief of Russian state-funded television news network, RT.

The station recently acquired the rights to a show hosted by Shatner titled, “I Don’t Understand”.

Shatner took to Twitter on Friday to respond to a post by Margarita Simonyan, who is head of the network.

Let me be crystal clear. I don’t know this woman at all. In NO WAY am I going to tolerate vernacular like this. I am not political & I am angry that the head of a network would say this about me on a show they only bought for distribution. I apologize to my fans on her behalf. https://t.co/vfd6nuVUJF pic.twitter.com/WAEJGKMLxq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 2, 2021

In her Tweet, Simonyan said Shatner’s famous “Star Trek” character, Captain Kirk, “went over to the good side”.

The Canadian star continued, “I am not political & I am angry that the head of a network would say this about me on a show they only bought for distribution. I apologize to my fans on her behalf.”

The show, which sees Shatner posing questions to guests on a variety topics, is set to debut on the network later this month.