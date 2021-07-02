Blake Moynes has opened up on the messages he sent to Katie Thurston before he showed up on her season of “The Bachelorette”.

The Canadian contestant discussed the DMs during a pre-show conversation on the “Click Bait” podcast.

Moynes previously appeared on the dating show while vying for the hearts of both Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley, while Thurston featured in Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”.

Speaking about why he first reached out to Thurston, Moynes recalled, “It was right after her first episode, it was right away….. She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about.”

He continued, “It’s not about the fact that she had a f**king vibrator. It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”

Moynes decided to contact Thurston because of the confidence she clearly exuded.

“It was a simple reach out,” he went on. “It was like, ‘I f**king love that you did that. That was f**king awesome, like, good for you,’ this and that.”

Despite his efforts, Moynes admitted that Thurston’s responses were “very cold.”

“She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there,” he remembered.

After Thurston was announced as the new bachelorette, Moynes decided that he would try to pursue her once again on the show.

The new suitor made his dramatic debut during Monday night’s episode.