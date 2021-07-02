Tyler Posey has come out as queer and sexually fluid.

The “Teen Wolf” star opened up about his sexuality during a candid new interview with NME.

RELATED: Tyler Posey Reveals He’s No Longer Sober In New Interview

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” he said. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess.”

RELATED: Tyler Posey Says His Experience On OnlyFans Has Been ‘Bizarre’ And ‘Mentally Draining’

The 29-year-old actor is currently dating music star Phem.

He added, “No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

RELATED: Tyler Posey Enlists Travis Barker, Phem For Debut Solo Single ‘Shut Up’

Posey previously spoke about his sexual experiences with men on his OnlyFans page.

“We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean. But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before,” he said at the time.