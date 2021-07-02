Katherine Heigl is speaking out against the next roundup of the famed Onaqui wild horses, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

The “Firefly Lane” star shared a passionate speech while joining lobbyists at the Utah state capitol to protest against the mass helicopter roundup beginning July 12.

“Help us. Help us,” said the actress in her plea to President Joe Biden. “Help us, President Biden. And please, the American public, call your representatives, badger them, harass them. Make your voices heard because it’s our voices that are necessary right now to protect the voiceless.”

Other speakers at the rally explained the danger that the event poses for the animals.

“You take a helicopter across the range to chase wild horses, and they’re breaking legs,” said executive director of Animal Wellness Action, Marty Irby. “Many of them have been mid-birth, and they’re having a fall being chased by a helicopter. How terrible is that? We wanted to see change with this new administration. Mr. President, it’s time to make change.”

How about spending a few seconds helping to end horse slaughter in America once and for all! Please join me and the @ASPCA in supporting the Carter-Fitzpatrick amendment: https://t.co/0Uf8foBdR2 #EndHorseSlaughter pic.twitter.com/8yZeeGroic — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) June 29, 2021

Utah-resident Heigl has instead called for the horses to be managed using birth control and other more humane methods.