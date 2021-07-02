Britney Spears‘ co-conservator of her estate Bessemer Trust’s request to resign from her conservatorship has been approved.

In court documents obtained by ET on Friday, Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny granted and signed the request. The court will formally hear Bessemer Trust’s petition at the next hearing set for July 14.

On Thursday, the wealth management firm asked to withdraw from the arrangement after hearing Britney’s explosive comments during her testimony last week.

Bessemer opted to resign after Britney “claimed irreparable harm to her interests in her testimony,” per court documents also obtained by ET. The company stated that they believed that the singer was in the conservatorship voluntarily and had consented them to be a co-conservator.

“As a result of [Britney’s] testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, [Bessemer Trust] has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” the documents stated. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and Bessemer Trust were appointed co-conservators of her finances in February. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge denied Britney’s request to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

However, the company stated in the filing that their role has not taken effect, writing it’s “not currently authorized to act, has taken no actions as conservator, has made no decisions as conservator, has received no assets of the estate [and] has taken no fees.”

Britney, who has been under the legal conservatorship for 13 years, joined the Los Angeles court hearing via phone last Wednesday, and called her conservatorship “abusive.” The pop star made allegations against her father and conservators, saying they have a tight rein over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She claimed that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

A rep for Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney’s person, issued a statement earlier on Wednesday, saying that Jodi has not prevented her from having children, and supports Britney in her path to “no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Additionally, Jamie asked that his daughter’s claims be investigated as they are “serious allegations regarding forced labour, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights,” in court documents obtained by ET.

As for Britney, a source told ET that she’s keeping positive when it comes to her conservatorship battle. After her statement in court, she and boyfriend Sam Asghari jetted off to Hawaii where they “had an amazing, relaxing time,” the source said, adding that Britney is now ready to be home and face her conservatorship battle.

“She is not backing down,” the source added. “She is ready to fight this fight. She is feeling confident and strong and wants her voice to be heard.”

