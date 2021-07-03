Kelly Clarkson is asking a judge to declare her legally single.

TMZ is reporting that the “American Idol” alum filed legal documents on Friday requesting that the judge grant her request to officially approve her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson is reportedly so eager to be done with her marriage that she’s requesting that other issues surrounding the divorce, including spousal support and custody of their children, be dealt with later; Blackstock is also questioning the validity of the prenuptial agreement.

The judge previously granted Blackstock temporary spousal support, which will likely become permanent; however, Clarkson will only have to pay spousal support until 2023, half the length of the marriage (they wed in 2014).

The judge also temporarily awarded Clarkson primary custody of their two children, aged 5 and 7, after Blackstock made a permanent move to Montana, while Clarkson remains in Los Angeles.