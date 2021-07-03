Blake Horstmann says he’s not participating in the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” because he’s concerned about the impact it would have on his mental health.

Horstmann took to Instagram Stories on Thursday for a Q&A with fans, and explained why he was done with “Bachelor in Paradise”.

“I am in a good place in my life. Personally, professionally, and mentally,” he wrote, as reported by People. “I didn’t want to go back into an environment that breeds toxicity and emotional abuse.”

Horstmann was first seen in Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette”, and went on to appear in the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise”. He had planned on returning for the upcoming seventh season before having a change of heart.

“I didn’t want to put my life in the hands of people that don’t really have your best interest in mind,” he explained. “It’s like having a life coach who pushes you to do the wrong things. I decided my mental health was more important than some followers and engagement.”

However, Horstmann says he has no problem with others doing the show. “I absolutely do not think there is anything wrong with people who do go on the show, it’s just not for me,” he added.

“I often say you kind of become who you were edited to be,” Horstmann wrote. “There are alot [sic] of people that want to take advantage of who you are now and that’s hard.”