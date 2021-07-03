Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are taking their romance public.

On Saturday, the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and the “Bridgerton” star were spotted in the stands at Wimbledon, where they were not shy about showing their affection for each other.

In a series of photos taken of the couple while they watched Roger Federer play Cameron Norrie, Dynevor can be seen with her arm across Davidson’s chest he rests his hand on her thigh. Another photo features her laying her head on his shoulder while he kisses her forehead.

Dynevor is in London filming the second season of “Bridgerton”, while Davidson has been spending time with her there.

The pair had previously been spotted together in Manchester back in April, where Dynevor had been living with her parents during the pandemic.

At the time, a source told People that they were “really into each other,” adding that “Pete is telling friends he’s serious about her.”