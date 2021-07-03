Click to share this via email

Michael J. Fox dropped out of high school to pursue a burgeoning acting career, and never pursued higher education.

Howver, following Friday’s convocation at British Columbia’s Simon Fraser University, the “Back to the Future” star is now the proud recipient of an honourary doctorate from SFU’s Faculty of Communication, Art and Technology.

Appearing remotely, the newly christened Dr. Fox wore the traditional cap and gown while delivering his virtual convocation speech, joking that the outfit made him look like “Harry Potter” headmaster Dumbledore.

“I really don’t deserve it,” said Fox, who was born and raised in Burnaby, home of SFU’s main campus.

“I mean, what the hell were you thinking? I’m a high school dropout. The closest I got to Simon Fraser University was parking at the Burnaby lookout with my girlfriend on Saturday night,” he quipped.

Fox’s entire speech can be seen in the video above, beginning shortly after the 40-minute mark.