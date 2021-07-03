Days after TLC announced the cancellation of “Counting On”, the parents at the centre of the show that spawned it, “19 Kids and Counting”, are breaking their silence.

On Saturday, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement on their website.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!” the statement begins.

“Since we began filming so long ago, we’ve had the amazing honour to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you — including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced. We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years,” their statement continues.

“We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavours that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!” the Duggars add, concluding: “We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what’s next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!”

On June 29, TLC confirmed the immediate cancellation of “Counting On”, even though the new season had already been filmed.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On’,” TLC’s statement reads, as reported by People. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

On April 30, Josh Duggar was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography; his trial was originally set to start next week, but has been pushed back to Nov. 30.