Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 at Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Nothing brings a smile to Queen Elizabeth’s face quite like horses do.

The monarch, 95, took in the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Saturday at Windsor Castle and couldn’t contain her glee at the spectacle.

Having attended the horse show ever year since her youth, she was forced to miss last year’s event due to Covid-19 and watch it virtually.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Spotted Driving To Frogmore Cottage After Prince Harry’s Arrival

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor on Saturday July 3, 2021. — Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor on Saturday July 3, 2021. — Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 at Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England. — Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Her Majesty’s delight at being able to attend the event in-person once again was obvious for all to see as she was spotted smiling throughout Saturday’s event.

RELATED: After Charming Leaders, Queen Elizabeth Sits Back For Parade

The Queen also attended the multi-day event on Thursday and Friday and was spotted looking similarly ebullient while driving herself on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021 in Windsor, England. — Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen’s love for horses is well documented and dates back to her receiving her first horse, a Shetland pony, at the age of four.

The monarch was joined at the show by her son Prince Edward (57), his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (56), and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor (17).

Among other things, the Wessexes watched a carriage driving event, a fitting choice for the family given Lady Louise’s passion for carriage driving which she inherited from her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Lady Louise Windsor watch the Carriage Driving during the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 at Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England. — Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images