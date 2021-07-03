Elizabeth Hurley is revealing that her son Damian has been disinherited by the family of his later father, billionaire Steve Bing.

Bing, who took his own life last year, originally left nothing in his will for either Damian or his half-sister, Kira (whose mother is Lisa Kerkorian). Damian and Kira subsequently won a court battle to receive a share of the family trust fund, which would have seen him inherit approximately $250 million. However, Damian’s grandfather, Peter Bing, managed to convince a judge to reverse that decision.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hurley is breaking her silence about the “callous” treatment of her son by her ex-lover’s family.

“When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of,” Hurley said in a statement. ‘

“What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed,” she added. “I know Stephen would have been devastated.”

Dr. Peter Bing, Damian’s grandfather, had set up a family trust for his grandchildren, but managed to remove both Damian and Kira on the basis that they were born out of wedlock.