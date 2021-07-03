Pride month may be over, but a major up-and-coming young actor has just come out, providing a perfect bookend to a month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Jack Dylan Grazer, 17, who most recently voiced the character of Alberto Scorfano in Disney and Pixar’s new hit “Luca”, came out as bisexual in an Instagram Live earlier this week where he took questions from fans. Grazer is also known for his roles in “Shazam”, the “It” movies, and the Luca Guadagnino HBO series “We Are Who We Are.”

“Are you gay?” a fan asked Grazer on his Instagram Live. “I’m bi,” he responded, before saying, “Silenzio, Bruno!”, a line made famous by his character in “Luca.”

jack dylan grazer coming out as bi and then immediately shouting SILENZIO BRUNO good for them good for them!! pic.twitter.com/IBKDox5a2G — alyssa (@alyssakayden) July 1, 2021

“Luca” has driven a lot of conversation as to whether the story is an allegory for coming out.

Grazer’s invocation of “Silenzio, Bruno” was notable. As one fan pointed out on Twitter, “[The phrase] was something their character said when he did something brave and [I] just thought it was very appropriate timing :).”

Shortly after the Instagram Live, Grazer updated his pronouns on his Instagram profile to be “he/they.”

Grazer is the nephew of Hollywood mega producer Brian Grazer.