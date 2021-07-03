Iggy Azalea is responding to accusations of “blackfishing.”

The rapper, 31, has come under fire on Twitter with people accusing her of purposefully darkening her skin tone and altering her appearance in her new music video ” I Am The Stripclub” to appear Black.

The usually-blonde performer opted to wear a long black wig for most of the video and is primarily seen in dim light.

After the video was released on July 1, many began to call out Azalea. Actress and singer Sameya was among the chorus of people calling Azalea’s appearance a clear example of “blackfishing.”

After a fan Tweeted at Azalea, asking her to address the controversy, Azalea replied, “I don’t care… f*** those [people] babe lol.”

I don’t care… fuck those ppl babe lol — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

Responding to another fan who defended the rapper, Azalea tweeted, “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk.”

Azalea repeatedly drew attention to the lighting in the music video, suggesting her skin tone appears darker than it is because the video is set in a nightclub. “Yup, It’s darkly lit because it’s supposed to look like a nightclub,” she tweeted, adding, “ppl online are crazy [sic].”

Yup, It’s darkly lit because it’s supposed to look like a nightclub 😹🤷‍♀️ ppl online are crazy. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

“I’m the same color as the other white dancer in the room and not anywhere close to the color of the black dancers,” she told another fan. “People will say ANYthing [sic] to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye.”

People will say ANYthing to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

Though Azalea replied mainly to her supporters, she did respond to one critic who said she was too quick to dismiss the accusations of blackfishing. “I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless,” Azalea tweeted. “I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni [sic] foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its [sic] an issue.”

Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

Azalea’s makeup artist was among those who came to Azalea’s defense. “She literally wore the same face makeup during every scene of the video,” makeup artist Eros Gomez tweeted. “[I] would know, [I] did it. And its a shade 6 from armani luminous silk (a light/medium olive undertoned shade if you’re curious).”