There’s nothing holding them back!

Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 24, are celebrating a big dating milestone. The pair have officially been together as a couple for two years.

Both singers marked the anniversary by posting sweet photos on Instagram.

“Happy 2 years my baby ♥️”, Mendes captioned a photo of the two of them kissing.

For her part, Cabello posted a slideshow of photos, some of which appear to be from the same outing that Mendes’ picture is from.

“[H]appy anniversary Kuko ❤️”, Cabello wrote. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.”

Rumours that the singers were an item first began to swirl in June 2019 when they released their steamy collab, “Señorita.” The pair first met in 2015 on another collaboration, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Interestingly, the couple were photographed holding hands on the day they count as their official anniversary — July 3, 2019. Just three days later they were photographed showing even more PDA and the rest, as they say, is history.