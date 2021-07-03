The first photographs of Renée Zellweger with her new beau Ant Anstead have just emerged.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress, 52, was photographed on the balcony of Anstead’s Laguna Beach, California home on Friday morning. The photos were published by The Daily Mail.

UK-born Anstead, 42, has nicknamed his beachfront home, “The Temple”, recently effusing about it on Instagram. “No matter how bonkers the world gets […] the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy,” Anstead captioned a video showcasing his house’s idyllic ocean view. “I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did!”

News of the seemingly unlikely pairing broke a little over a week ago. TMZ was first to report the new couple alert. According to their sources, the two met when Zellweger filmed an episode of Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” (a spinoff of Jonathan and Drew Scott’s series, “Celebrity IOU”). Zellweger reportedly dropped off a pair of workbooks for Anstead after they finished filming and the sparks started to fly.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that the pair “clicked” and that the “timing [was] right.” The source continued, “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common.”

News of Zellweger and Anstead’s romance broke just days after Anstead finalized his divorce from “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack. Haack and Anstead share custody of their 21-month-old son Hudson.

Anstead also has a daughter Amelie, 17, and a son Archie, 14, whom he shares with his first wife Louise, 40.

Most recently, Zellweger was linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II. The “Judy” actress dated Bramhall, 52, from 2012 to 2019.