Prince Charles, Prince of Wales smiles as he meets Marvin Hamlisch (4th R), Martin Erlichman (2nd R) and Barbra Streisand (R), backstage during a champagne reception ahead of a Gala performance in aid of The Prince's Trust at Wembley Arena on April 25, 1994 in London, United Kingdom.

Memories of a young Barbra Streisand still light the corners of Prince Charles’ mind.

In a new radio programme titled “Music and Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales” airing Sunday as part of the U.K.’s national Thank You Day honouring the work of the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, Charles, 72, shared some of his favourite music and spoke of his memorable first meeting with Streisand, 79.

“I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand,” Charles said, as reported by The Times of London.

“Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy … as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California … when I heard that she was currently making the film [“Funny Lady”, a sequel to “Funny Girl”] in the Warner Brothers Studios … I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there.”

Charles was 26 at the time while Streisand was 32.

“I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability,” the prince continued. “This next song, ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’, is therefore full of special memories of — I hardly dare think of it now — 47 years ago.”

The pair would meet again in 1994 and 1995.

In 2019, Streisand joked during a concert in Hyde Park that she and Charles could have been an item. “If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess,” the singer quipped.

As the BBC notes, the prince’s favourites songs also included tracks from Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and soul group The Three Degrees.

A Spotify playlist of Charles’ selections will be shared on social media by Clarence House after the radio broadcast.