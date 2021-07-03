The Bennifer renaissance continues.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted looking perfectly cozy in the Hamptons on Saturday evening ahead of the Fourth of July holiday in the U.S.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Hangs Out In Las Vegas With Jennifer Lopez’s Mom

The pair walked with their arms wrapped around each other and at one point held hands. The couple also wore coordinating cream-coloured outfits, with Affleck rocking a cream knit hoodie with khakis and Lopez wearing an almost ivory sweater with stone-coloured drawstring pants.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com — Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com — Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com — Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The couple have been seen out and about quite a bit since they started seeing each other again earlier this year. Most recently they were spotted at Universal Studios.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Looked Very Happy’ During PDA-Filled Dinner Date, Source Says

Affleck and Lopez first started dating in 2002 and quickly became engaged. The pair broke it off in 2004.