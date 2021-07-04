Congrats are in order for Douglas Booth and Bel Powley! The English actors announced their engagement on Saturday.
Booth shared the happy news on his Instagram page, posting pictures of a sweet picnic setup the pair had shared in London’s picturesque Primrose Hill park. The “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” star also shared a selfie of the newly-engaged couple with wide grins, as Powley showed off her diamond ring.
“Very, VERY happy! 😆 ,” Booth captioned the photos, as friends and fellow celebs like Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Olivia Cooke and more sent well wishes in the comments section.
Booth and Powley — who currently stars as production assistant Claire Conway on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” — met on the set of “Mary Shelley” in 2016.
“He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister,” Powley recounted in an interview with Brown’s Fashion last year. “That’s when we fell in love — ahhh!”
MORE FROM ET:
‘The Morning Show’s Season 2 Trailer Answers Season 1 Cliffhanger
Maude Apatow and Bel Powley on Helping Pete Davidson Share His Story in ‘The King of Staten Island’
5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Engaged to Girlfriend Sierra Deaton