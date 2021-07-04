Click to share this via email

Congrats are in order for Douglas Booth and Bel Powley! The English actors announced their engagement on Saturday.

Booth shared the happy news on his Instagram page, posting pictures of a sweet picnic setup the pair had shared in London’s picturesque Primrose Hill park. The “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” star also shared a selfie of the newly-engaged couple with wide grins, as Powley showed off her diamond ring.

“Very, VERY happy! 😆 ,” Booth captioned the photos, as friends and fellow celebs like Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Olivia Cooke and more sent well wishes in the comments section.

Booth and Powley — who currently stars as production assistant Claire Conway on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” — met on the set of “Mary Shelley” in 2016.

“He was playing Percy Shelley and Elle Fanning was playing Mary; I played Claire Clairmont, Mary’s stepsister,” Powley recounted in an interview with Brown’s Fashion last year. “That’s when we fell in love — ahhh!”

